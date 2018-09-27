Surface runoff of horse grazed pasture – a disregarded hydrological response unit in low mountain ranges

Peter Chifflard, Dennis Moulding, Jann-Thorben Petri, Julian J. Zemke, Martin Reiss

Abstract

Accurate prediction of surface runoff is of vital interest for flood prediction which in turn requires the process knowledge about key factors affecting its temporal and spatial variability. Antecedent soil moisture and grazing intensity have been detected as important factors, but there exists no explicit field study investigating the spatial and temporal variability of surface runoff generation on horse grazed pasture. In our study, for the first time the surface runoff generation on horse grazed pasture was analyzed using a rainfall simulator along with measurements of soil water content and soil physical properties. The results were compared with concurrent investigations on cattle grazed pasture land. The analyses of 8 rainfall simulations on 1 m² plots at a rate of 46.6 mm/h revealed mean runoff coefficients ranging from 0.9% to 50.5%. The most important findings of our study are that the antecedent soil moisture distinctly impacts the amount of surface runoff and the runoff coefficient is significantly higher on horse grazed pasture than on cattle grazed pasture. These results underline the importance of further experimental studies to obtain a broader process knowledge about this specific hydrological response unit, especially in regard to the increasing portion of horse grazing in the low mountain ranges.



Keywords

surface runoff; rainfall simulation; runoff coefficient; low mountain ranges



Full Text: PDF

Refbacks

There are currently no refbacks.

If a manuscript is accepted for publication, the authors will be asked to pay an Article Publication Fee to cover publications costs.

Die ERDE charges the authors a page fee of € 25.– (+VAT) for accepted and published articles to cover a part of the production costs.

This fee includes full open access to contents, no additional fee is necessary to allow everybody to access the PDF of the published paper. This means: you can freely distribute the final PDF, present it on your homepage and make links to the PDF from other web sites. In detail, Die ERDE uses the following copyright license:

Articles published in Die ERDE are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.

In April 2018 the Editorial Manager has changed. Please address all inquiries and correspondence to Dr. Verena Sandner Le Gall, sandner[AT]geographie.uni-kiel.de.





Archive

Since 2011 all issues are openly accessible via this link

Older issues (back as far as 1833) are also open-access available – via www.digizeitschriften.de