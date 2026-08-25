Downloads

Haupt, W., & Otto, A. (2026). Understanding and Tackling Climate Change Adaptation Locally: Place-Based Perspectives on Capacities, Perceptions, and Challenges. DIE ERDE – Journal of the Geographical Society of Berlin , 156 (4), 157–165. https://doi.org/10.12854/erde-2025-806

License

Copyright (c) 2026 Wolfgang Haupt, Antje Otto

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.

Authors retain copyright and grant the journal right of first publication with the work simultaneously licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution License that allows others to share the work with an acknowledgement of the work's authorship and initial publication in this journal.