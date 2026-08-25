Understanding and Tackling Climate Change Adaptation Locally: Place-Based Perspectives on Capacities, Perceptions, and Challenges
DOI:https://doi.org/10.12854/erde-2025-806
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Copyright (c) 2026 Wolfgang Haupt, Antje Otto
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