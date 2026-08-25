Understanding and Tackling Climate Change Adaptation Locally: Place-Based Perspectives on Capacities, Perceptions, and Challenges

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DOI:

https://doi.org/10.12854/erde-2025-806

Abstract

Editorial

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Published

2026-08-25

How to Cite

Haupt, W., & Otto, A. (2026). Understanding and Tackling Climate Change Adaptation Locally: Place-Based Perspectives on Capacities, Perceptions, and Challenges. DIE ERDE – Journal of the Geographical Society of Berlin, 156(4), 157–165. https://doi.org/10.12854/erde-2025-806

Issue

Vol. 156 No. 4 (2025): Understanding and Tackling Climate Change Adaptation Locally: Place-Based Perspectives on Capacities, Perceptions, and Challenges

Section

Editorial

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Copyright (c) 2026 Wolfgang Haupt, Antje Otto

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