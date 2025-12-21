Power Relations and Empowerment in the Agri-Food System
DOI:https://doi.org/10.12854/erde-2025-798
Keywords:agri-food systems, power relations, empowerment, critical perspectives
Abstract
(not applicable for editorial)
Downloads
Published
How to Cite
Issue
Section
License
Copyright (c) 2025 Birgit Hoinle, Amelie Bernzen, Doris Schmied
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.
Authors retain copyright and grant the journal right of first publication with the work simultaneously licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution License that allows others to share the work with an acknowledgement of the work's authorship and initial publication in this journal.