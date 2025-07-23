More-Than-Human Borderlands and Mobilities
DOI:https://doi.org/10.12854/erde-2024-785
Keywords:territorialization, posthumanism, viral diseases, animals, material borders, more-than-human geographies, mobility studies, borders
Abstract
This editorial contextualizes the research presented in the special issue on More-than-Human Borderlands and Mobilities. The contributions seek to unravel some of the complex more-than-human assemblages that constitute spatial mobilities and territorial bordering processes. The five research articles engage with emerging debates on posthuman border studies through empirical case studies from different regional contexts in Europe and Asia. The articles signal the productive potentials for scholars to integrate nonhuman entities in the study of borders and cross-border movements.
Downloads
Published
How to Cite
Issue
Section
License
Copyright (c) 2025 Larissa Fleischmann, Jonathan Everts, Kristine Beurskens, Bettina Bruns
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.
Authors retain copyright and grant the journal right of first publication with the work simultaneously licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution License that allows others to share the work with an acknowledgement of the work's authorship and initial publication in this journal.