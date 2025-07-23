Abstract

This editorial contextualizes the research presented in the special issue on More-than-Human Borderlands and Mobilities. The contributions seek to unravel some of the complex more-than-human assemblages that constitute spatial mobilities and territorial bordering processes. The five research articles engage with emerging debates on posthuman border studies through empirical case studies from different regional contexts in Europe and Asia. The articles signal the productive potentials for scholars to integrate nonhuman entities in the study of borders and cross-border movements.