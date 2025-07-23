More-Than-Human Borderlands and Mobilities

Authors

DOI:

https://doi.org/10.12854/erde-2024-785

Keywords:

territorialization, posthumanism, viral diseases, animals, material borders, more-than-human geographies, mobility studies, borders

Abstract

This editorial contextualizes the research presented in the special issue on More-than-Human Borderlands and Mobilities. The contributions seek to unravel some of the complex more-than-human assemblages that constitute spatial mobilities and territorial bordering processes. The five research articles engage with emerging debates on posthuman border studies through empirical case studies from different regional contexts in Europe and Asia. The articles signal the productive potentials for scholars to integrate nonhuman entities in the study of borders and cross-border movements.

Published

2025-07-23

How to Cite

Fleischmann, L., Everts, J., Beurskens, K., & Bruns, B. (2025). More-Than-Human Borderlands and Mobilities. DIE ERDE – Journal of the Geographical Society of Berlin, 155(3-4), 95–105. https://doi.org/10.12854/erde-2024-785

Issue

Vol. 155 No. 3-4 (2024): More-Than-Human Borderlands and Mobilities

