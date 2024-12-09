Conceptualizing Sustainability and Resilience in Value Chains in Times of Multiple Crises—Notes on Agri-food Chains
DOI:https://doi.org/10.12854/erde-2024-692
Keywords:agriculture, global value chains, global production networks, supply chains, sustainability, resilience
Abstract
Global and regional agri-food value chains feed societies and are an income source for hundreds of millions of farmers around the world. They are also target areas for action to achieve a global sustainability transformation. Agri-food chains are highly vulnerable in the context of multiple crises, including the global environmental crisis, geopolitical fragmentation, armed conflicts and wars, and the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Measures to increase chain resilience are widely discussed; however, some such measures contradict sustainability measures. While there has been considerable research on the sustainability and resilience of agri-food chains, few studies have integrated both perspectives or outlined potential synergies and trade-offs. Therefore, this interdisciplinary literature review sketches possible contours for a synthesized research agenda on sustainability and resilience for agri-food chains during multiple crises. We argue that such an agenda should include, amongst others,
• a more differentiated and critical perspective on the importance of value chain characteristics and developments (e.g., power structures, capabilities, up- and downgrading, and the borders of chain internalities and externalities)
• a more comprehensive perspective that includes global and regional contexts and relations (e.g., whole-chain perspectives that integrate agro-input supply)
• an actor-oriented approach that interrogates aspects of inequality, cost-sharing, and the potential benefits of sustainability and resilience for different actors along a value chain (i.e., sustainability and resilience for whom?)
Downloads
Published
How to Cite
Issue
Section
License
Copyright (c) 2024 Alexander Follmann, Peter Dannenberg, Nina Baur, Boris Braun, Grit Walther, Amelie Bernzen, Jan Börner, Michael Brüntrup, Martin Franz, Linde Götz, Anna-Katharina Hornidge, Carolin Hulke, Tinoush Jamali Jaghdani, Elmar Kulke, Inéz Labucay, Gilbert Mbaka Nduru, Thomas Neise, Priya Priyadarshini, Javier Revilla Diez, Johanna Rütt, Christian Scheller, Thomas Spengler, Emmanuel Sulle
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.
Authors retain copyright and grant the journal right of first publication with the work simultaneously licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution License that allows others to share the work with an acknowledgement of the work's authorship and initial publication in this journal.