Satellite imagery evidence for a multiannual water level decline in Hulun Lake, China, with suggestions to future policy making responses

Chunlan Li, Walter Leal Filho, Gustavo J. Nagy, Jun Wang, Adriano Ciani, Henry Sidsaph, Mariia Fedoruk, Shan Yin, Yuhai Bao, Desalegn Yayeh Ayal, Richa Hu

Abstract

Lakes are ecosystems characterised by a substantial vulnerability to climate change. Their geomorphological features mean that they are particularly exposed to extreme events, which are known to put a significant pressure on fauna, flora and human populations. An example of the impacts of climate change on lakes can

be taken from Hulun Lake, China, whose water levels have changed over time due to the combined impact of climate extremes and anthropogenic activities. There is a limited amount of literature on Hulun Lake and a perceived need to monitor, document and disseminate information on how water level changes influence such

ecosystems. This paper attempts to address the current information needs by reporting on a study, which lists the pressures and stressors Hulan Lake is exposed to and considers the role of policy-making in addressing them. The methods used in this paper and the results obtained may serve the purpose of encouraging similar

studies elsewhere.



Keywords

Hulun Lake; climate extremes; anthropogenic disturbance; climate policy



