DIE ERDE is a publication of the Geographical Society of Berlin
DIE ERDE is a scientific journal in Geography, with four issues per year with about 100 pages each. It covers all aspects of geographical research, focusing on both earth system studies and regional contributions.
DIE ERDE invites contributions from any subfield of both Physical and Human Geography as well as from neighbouring disciplines.
We invite authors to contribute to the following article categories:
- Research article
- Short communication
- Review article
- Opinion article (all peer-reviewed)
and: Book review (not peer-reviewed)
ISSN 0013-9998
Photo: Manual cashew nut processing in India
(Photo: Jannes Tessmann)