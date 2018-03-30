Quantitative text analysis in Geography: facilitating access and fostering collaboration

Thilo Wiertz

Abstract

Quantitative text analysis can support researchers working with a large number of documents. Corpus linguistic methods are already employed by geographers in the context of discourse studies, and recent discussions about big data and digital geographies point to a potential broadening of their application. However, building a corpus and adapting to existing data analysis tools can be challenging. In this paper, we outline possible steps towards collaborative quantitative text analysis through the use of computational methods and corpora that can be incorporated into a variety of research settings. We summarise key steps for creating annotated corpora from text sources using state of the art methods and tools. Using the open source software Corpus Workbench (Evert and Hardie 2011) and CQPweb (Hardie 2012), we provide a platform to access corpora and corpus analysis functionality via a web interface. We invite researchers to use this existing infrastructure for corpus linguistic methods in their teaching and research, and to collaborate in making interesting material available to the geographic research community.



Keywords

human geography, digital geography, quantitative methods, corpus linguistics, discourse



Full Text: PDF

Refbacks

There are currently no refbacks.

If a manuscript is accepted for publication, you will be asked to pay an Article Publication Fee to cover publications costs.

Die ERDE charges a page fee of € 25.– for accepted and published articles to cover a part of the production costs.

This fee includes full open access to contents, no additional fee is necessary to allow everybody to access the PDF of the published paper. This means: you can freely distribute the final PDF, present it on your homepage and make links to the PDF from other web sites. In detail, Die ERDE uses the following copyright license:

Articles published in Die ERDE are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License

In November 2016 the Editorial Manager has changed. Please address all inquiries and correspondence to Mr. Paul Stephan, paul.stephan[AT]gfe-berlin.de.





Archive

Since 2011 all issues are openly accessible via this link

Older issues (back as far as 1833) are also open-access available – via www.digizeitschriften.de