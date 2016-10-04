The paradox of formalization and informalization in South-North value chains

Peter Dannenberg, Boris Braun, Elmar Kulke

Abstract

The internationalization of value chains and the broad proliferation of different public and private standards have led to a formalization and standardization of value chains, production systems and their constitutional actors and linkages in the Global South. Recent studies on the integration of Southern production systems in international value chains, however, show that this is only partly the case. These studies identify limits and insufficiencies of formal and standardized coordination and control systems as well as a neglect of regional peculiarities, individual aims and capabilities of the embedded stakeholders in the South by the coordinating lead firms from the North. As a result, informal actors and arrangements continue to be, and even continue to develop as, important parts of Southern production systems. With reference to the concept of informality, principal-agent theory and convention theory, this study aims to contribute to the recent conceptual debate on global value chains and global production networks in outlining the importance of informal arrangements and non-industrial conventions as well as the limits to upgrading in South-North relationships. The empirical base are case studies on export-oriented primary production systems in Kenya (horticulture), Bangladesh (shrimps) and India/Bangladesh (leather).



Keywords

Informality, value chains, Global South, principal-agent theory, convention theory



Full Text: PDF

Refbacks

There are currently no refbacks.

If a manuscript is accepted for publication, you will be asked to pay an Article Publication Fee to cover publications costs.

For 2014, 2015 and 2016 die ERDE will charge a page fee of € 12.50 for each published page to cover the production expenses. In justified cases a lower fee or no contribution can be negotiated. For submissions received after 1 July 2017 will be subject to a full page fee of € 25.–

This fee includes full open access to contents, no additional fee is necessary to allow everybody to access the PDF of the published paper. This means: you can freely distribute the final PDF, present it on your homepage and make links to the PDF from other web sites.

Archive

Since 2011 all issues are openly accessible via this link

Older issues (back as far as 1833) are also open-access available – via www.digizeitschriften.de