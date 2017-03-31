Late Quaternary aeolian dynamics and soil stratigraphy (pedogenesis/soil development) in the North European Lowlands - new findings from the Baruther ice-marginal valley
Abstract
The construction of dunes in central Europe reflects ample sediment supply during the last deglacial hemicycle. A Quaternary inland dune complex in southern Brandenburg, Germany, was studied to determine the duration of recent pedogenesis, from two outcrops, which show buried paleosols. An integrative approach, which combined geomorphological, sedimentological, (paleo-)pedological and chronological methods was used to identify aeolian deposition events, ensuing pedogenesis and anthropogenic remobilization. At the outcrops, which were situated approximately 2 km apart from each other, in total twelve samples of the aeolian sands were dated using optically stimulated luminescence (OSL) and six using 14C dating. Although the dunes have similar morphological features, these forms have a different history of aeolian sand deposition and pedogenesis. At the older dune (Gl 1) the surface soil is a well developed Podzol, whereas soil development of the younger dune (Gl 2) is clearly in an initial state. The two dunes also differ in grain size distribution and in the presence of buried soils, thereby indicating a climatic impact on aeolian remobilization.
Keywords
Full Text:PDF
References
Ad-hoc-AG Boden 2005: Bodenkundliche Kartieranleitung. Bundesanstalt für Geowissenschaften und Rohstoffe, Hannover.
Alisch, M. 1995: Das äolische Relief der mittleren Oberen Allerniederung (Ost-Niedersachsen); spät- und postglaziale Morphogenese, Ausdehnung und Festlegung historischer Wehsande, Sandabgrabungen und Schutzaspekte. - Kölner Geographische Arbeiten 62, 180 pp.
Baray, M. and L. Zöller 1993: Aspekte der Thermolumineszenz-Datierung an Spätglazial-Holozänen Dünen im Oberrheingraben und in Brandenburg. - Berliner Geographische Arbeiten 78(1): 1-33
Baray, M. and L. Zöller 1994: Methodological Aspects of Thermoluminescence Dating of Late Glacial and Holocene Dune Sands from Brandenburg, Germany. - Quaternary Science Reviews 13: 477-480 DOI: 10.1016/0277-3791(94)90061-2
Bateman, M.D. and J. Van Huissteden 1999: The timing of last-glacial periglacial and eolian events, Twente, eastern Netherlands. - Journal of Quaternary Science 14: 277–283 DOI: 10.1002/(SICI)1099-1417(199905)14:3<277::AID-JQS460>3.0.CO;2-W
Bøtter-Jensen, L., E. Bulur, G.A.T. Duller and A.S. Murray 2000: Advances in luminescence instrument systems. - Radiation Measurements 32: 523–528 DOI: 10.1016/S1350-4487(00)00039-1
Bronk Ramsey, C. 2009: Bayesian Analysis of Radiocarbon Dates. - Radiocarb., 51(1): 337-360
Bussemer, S., P. Gärtner, and N. Schlaak 1998: Stratigraphie, Stoffbestand und Reliefwirksamkeit der Flugsande im brandenburgischen Jungmoränenland. - Petermanns Geographische Mitteilungen 142: 115-125
Davis, J.L. and A.P. Annan 1989: Ground-penetrating radar for high-resolution mapping of soil and rock stratigraphy. - Geophysical Prospecting 37: 531-551 DOI: 10.1111/j.1365-2478.1989.tb02221.x
De Boer, W.M. 1990: Dünen im Baruther Urstromtal (Raum Luckenwalde-Baruth-Lübben) – Stand der Forschungsliteratur. - Biologische Studien Luckau 19: 3-10
De Boer, W.M. 1995: Äolische Prozesse und Landschaftsformen im mittleren Baruther Urstromtal seit dem Hochglazial der Weichseleiszeit. - Berliner Geographische Arbeiten 84, 215 pp.
DIN ISO 11277:2002-08: Bodenbeschaffenheit – Bestimmung der Partikelgrößenverteilung in Mineralböden – Verfahren mittels Siebung und Sedimentation (ISO 11277:1998 + ISO 11277:1998 Corrigendum 1:2002). - Beuth
Duller G.A.T., L. Bøtter-Jensen and A.S. Murray 2003: Combining infrared- and green-laser stimulation sources in single-grain luminescence measurements of feldspar and quartz. - Radiation Measurements 37: 543-550 DOI: 10.1016/S1350-4487(03)00050-7
Ehlers J., A. Grube, H.-J. Stephan and S. Wansa 2011: Pleistocene Glaciations of North Germany—New Results. - In: Ehlers, J., P.L. Gibbard and P.D. Hughes (eds.), Developments in Quaternary Sciences. Elsevier: 149-162 DOI: 10.1016/B978-0-444-53447-7.00013-1
Fain, J., S. Soumana, M. Montret, D. Miallier, T. Pilleyre and S. Sanzelle 1999: Luminescence and ESR dating Beta-dose attenuation for various grain shares calculated by a Monte-Carlo method. - Quaternary Science Reviews 18: 231-234 DOI: 10.1016/s0277-3791(98)00056-0
Galbraith, R.F., R.G. Roberts, G.M. Laslett, H. Yoshida and J.M. Olley 1999: Optical dating of single and multiple grains of quartz from Jinmium rock shelter, northern Australia: Part I, experimental design and statistical models. - Archaeometry 41: 339-364 DOI: 10.1111/j.1475-4754.1999.tb00987.x
Gellert, J.F. and E. Scholz 1970: Geomorphologische Übersichtskarte 1:200,000. Berlin-Potsdam und Frankfurt-Eberswalde. - In: Franz, H.-J., R., Schneider and E. Scholz (eds.): Erläuterungen für die Kartenblätter Berlin-Potsdam und Frankfurt-Eberswalde. Gotha/Leipzig. 47pp.
Heine, K., A.U. Reuther, H.U. Thieke, R. Schulz, N. Schlaak and P.W. Kubik 2009: Timing of Weichselian ice marginal positions in Brandenburg (northeastern Germany) using cosmogenic in situ 10Be. - Zeitschrift für Geomorphologie 53(4): 433-454 DOI: 10.1127/0372-8854/2009/0053-0433
Hilgers, A. 2007: The chronology of Late Glacial and Holocene dune development in the northern Central European lowland reconstructed by optically stimulated luminescence (OSL) dating. - Diss. Univ. Köln, 440 pp.
Hirsch, F., A. Schneider, A. Nicolay, M. Błaszkiewicz, J. Kordowski, A.M. Noryskiewicz, S. Tyszkowski, A. Raab and T. Raab 2015: Late Quaternary landscape development at the margin of the Pomeranian phase (MIS 2) near Lake Wygonin (Northern Poland). - Catena 124: 28-44 DOI: 10.1016/j.catena.2014.08.018
IUSS Working Group WRB 2014: World reference base for soil resources 2014. World Soil Resources Reports, 106. - FAO, Rome.
Jankowski, M. 2012: Lateglacial soil paleocatena in inland-dune area of the Toruń Basin, Northern Poland. - Quaternary International 265: 116-125 DOI: 10.1016/j.quaint.2012.02.006
Juschus, O. 2003: Das Jungmoränenland südlich von Berlin - Untersuchungen zur jungquartären Landschaftsentwicklung zwischen Unterspreewald und Nuthe. - Berliner Geographische Arbeiten 95, 152 pp.
Kadar, L. 1938: Die periglazialen Binnendünen des norddeutschen und polnischen Flachlandes. - Comptes-Rendus du Congr. Int. De Géographie: 167-183
Kaiser, K., A. Barthelmes, S. Czakó Pap, A. Hilgers, W. Janke, P. Kühn and M. Theuerkauf 2006: A Lateglacial palaeosol cover in the Altdarss area, southern Baltic Sea coast (Northeast Germany): investigations on pedology, geochronology, and botany. - Netherlands Journal of Geosciences 85(3): 199-222 DOI: 10.1017/S0016774600021478
Kaiser, K., A. Hilgers, N. Schlaak, M. Jankowski, P. Kühn, S. Bussemer and K. Przegietka 2009: Palaeopedological marker horizons in northern central Europe: characteristics of Lateglacial Usselo and Finow soils. – Boreas 38(3): 591-609 DOI: 10.1111/j.1502-3885.2008.00076.x
Kalińska-Nartiša, E., M. Nartišs, C. Thiel, J.–P. Buylaert and A.S. Murray 2015: Late-glacial to Holocene aeolian deposition in northeastern Europe – The timing of sedimentation at the Iisaku site (NE Estonia), - Quaternary International 357(30): 70-81 DOI: 10.1016/j.quaint.2014.08.039.
Kasse, C. 2002: Sandy eolian deposits and environments and their relation to climate during the Last Glacial Maximum and Lateglacial in northwest and central Europe. - Progress in Physical Geography 26(4): 507-532 DOI: 10.1191/0309133302pp350ra
Koster, E.A. 1988: Ancient and modern cold-climate eolian sand deposition: a review. - Journal of Quaternary Science 3(1): 69-83 DOI: 10.1002/jqs.3390030109
Koster, E.A. 2009: The “European Aeolian Sand Belt”: Geoconservation of drift sand landscapes. - Geoheritage 1: 93-110 DOI: 10.1007/s12371-009-0007-8
Kozarski, S. and B. Nowaczyk 1991: Lithofacies variation and chronostratigraphy of Late Vistualian and Holocene phenomena in northwestern Poland. - In: Kozarski, S. (ed.): Late Vistualian and Holocene Aeolian phenomena in Central and Northern Europe. - Zeitschrift für Geomorphologie, Suppl.-Bd. 90.
Küster, M., A. Fülling, K. Kaiser and J. Ulrich 2014: Aeolian sands and buried soils in the Mecklenburg Lake District, NE Germany: Holocene land-use history and pedo-geomorphic response. - Geomorphology 211: 64-76 DOI: 10.1016/j.geomorph.2013.12.030
LGB BB, Bodenkundliche Grundkarte des Landesamts für Bergbau, Geologie und Rohstoffe Brandenburg, GB-G IV/2001, http://www.geo.brandenburg.de/boden/
Lembke, H. 1939: Das Alter der norddeutschen Binnendünen. - Deutsche Geographische Blätter 42(1-4): 87-96
Lüthgens, C., M. Krbetschek, M. Böse and M.C. Fuchs 2010: Optically stimulated luminescence dating of fluvioglacial (sandur) sediments from north-eastern Germany. - Quaternary Geochronology 5(2–3): 237-243. DOI: 10.1016/j.quageo.2009.06.007
Marcinek, J. 1961: Über die Entwicklung des Baruther Urstromtales zwischen Neiße und Fiener Bruch. - Wissenschaftliche Zeitschrift der Humboldt-Universität Berlin, Math.-Nat.-Reihe, X(1): 13-46
Mejdahl, V. and H.H. Christiansen 1994: Procedures used for luminescence dating of sediments. - Quaternary Geochronology 13: 403-406 DOI: 10.1016/0277-3791(94)90049-3
Murray, A.S. and A.G. Wintle 2003: The single aliquot regenerative dose protocol: potential for improvements in reliability. - Radiation Measurements 37: 377-381 DOI: 10.1016/S1350-4487(03)00053-2
Pye, K. and H. Tsoar 1990: Aeolian sand and sand dunes. London, 396 pp.
Prescott, J.R. and J.T. Hutton 1994: Cosmic ray contributions to dose rates for luminescence and ESR dating: large depths and long-term time variations. - Radiation Measurements 23: 497–500 DOI: 10.1016/1350-4487(94)90086-8
Raab, T., A. Raab, A. Nicolay, M. Takla, F. Hirsch, H. Rösler and A. Bauriegel 2015: Opencast mines in South Brandenburg (Germany)—archives of Late Quaternary landscape development and human-induced land use changes. - Archaeological and Anthropological Sciences: 1-14 DOI: 10.1007/s12520-015-0227-6
Reimer, P.J., E. Bard, A. Bayliss, J.W. Beck, P.G. Blackwell, C. Bronk Ramsey, C.E. Buck, H. Cheng, R.L. Edwards, M. Friedrich, P.M. Grootes, T.P. Guilderson, H. Haflidason, I. Hajdas, C. Hatté, T.J. Heaton, D.L. Hoffmann, A.G. Hogg, K.A. Hughen, K.F. Kaiser, B. Kromer, S.W. Manning, M. Niu, R.W. Reimer, D.A. Richards, E.M. Scott, J.R. Southon, R.A. Staff, C.S.M.Turney and J. van der Plicht 2013: IntCal13 and Marine13 Radiocarbon Age Calibration Curves 0–50,000 Years cal BP. - Radiocarb. 55(4): 1869-1887
Schlichting, E., H.-P. Blume and K. Stahr 1995: Bodenkundliches Praktikum (2nd Edition). - Blackwell (Berlin, Wien), 295 pp.
Usinger, H. 2004: Vegetation and climate of the lowlands of northern Central Europe and adjacent areas around the Younger Dryas – Preboreal transition – with special emphasis on the Preboreal oscillation. - In: Terberger, T. and B.V. Eriksen (eds.), Hunters in a changing world. - Internationale Archäologie–Arbeitsgemeinschaft, Tagung, Symposium, Kongress 5: 1-26.
Vandenberghe, D.A.G., C. Derese, C. Kasse and P. Van den Haute 2013: Late Weichselian (fluvio-)aeolian sediments and Holocene drift-sands of the classic type locality in Twente (E Netherlands): a high-resolution dating study using optically stimulated luminescence. - Quaternary Science Reviews 68: 96-113 DOI: 10.1016/j.quascirev.2013.02.009
Zeeberg, J. 1998: The European sand belt in eastern Europe – and comparison of Late Glacial dune orientation with GCM simulation results. - Boreas 27: 127-139 DOI: 10.1111/j.1502-3885.1998.tb00873.x
DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.12854/erde.v148i1.278
Refbacks
- There are currently no refbacks.
If a manuscript is accepted for publication, you will be asked to pay an Article Publication Fee to cover publications costs.
Die ERDE charges a page fee of € 25.– for accepted and published articles to cover a part of the production costs.
This fee includes full open access to contents, no additional fee is necessary to allow everybody to access the PDF of the published paper. This means: you can freely distribute the final PDF, present it on your homepage and make links to the PDF from other web sites.
In November 2016 the Editorial Manager has changed. Please address all inquiries and correspondence to Mr. Paul Stephan, paul.stephan[AT]gfe-berlin.de.
Archive
Since 2011 all issues are openly accessible via this link
Older issues (back as far as 1833) are also open-access available – via www.digizeitschriften.de