Contested extractivism: actors and strategies in conflicts over mining
Abstract
Keywords
Full Text:PDF
References
ANM 2013: Reporte de Anotaciones vom 26.04.3013, http://www.anm.gov.co/sites/default/files/anotaciones_rmn/anotaciones_rmn_26_de_abril_de_2013.pdf [15.01.2016]. Agencia Nacional de Minería.
Anyidoho, N. A. & Crawford, G. 2014: Leveraging national and global links for local rights advocacy: WACAM's challenge to the power of transnational gold mining in Ghana. Canadian Journal of Development Studies / Revue canadienne d'études du développement (35) (4): 483-502.
Ararat, L., Mina, E., Rojas, A., Solarte, A. M., Vanegas, G., Vargas, L. A. & Vega, A. 2013: La Toma. Historias de Territorio, resistencia y autonomía en la cuenca del alto Cauca. - Observatorio de Territorios Étnicos - Pontifica Universidad Javeriana, Consejo Comunitario Afrodescendiente del corregimiento de la Toma.
Arellano-Yanguas, J. 2012: Mining and conflict in Peru: Sowing the minerals, reaping a hail of stones. In: Bebbington, A. (ed.) Social Conflict, Economic Development and Extractive Industry: Evidence from South America. Routledge: 89-111.
Bebbington, A. (ed.) 2012: Social Conflict, Economic Development and Extractive Industry. Evidence from South America. - Routledge.
Bebbington, A. 2012: Underground political ecologies: The second Annual Lecture of the Cultural and Political Ecology Specialty Group of the Association of American Geographers. Geoforum (43): 1152-1162.
Bebbington, A. & Bury, J. (eds.) 2013: Subterranean Struggles. New Dynamics of Mining, Oil, and Gas in Latin America. - University of Texas Press.
Bocking, P. 2013: Canadian Mining and Labor Struggles in Mexico: The Challenges of Union Organizing. WorkingUSA (16) (3): 331-350.
Bush, R. 2009: ‘Soon there will be no-one left to take the corpses to the morgue’: Accumulation and abjection in Ghana's mining communities. Resources Policy (34) (1–2): 57-63.
Carstens, J. & Hilson, G. 2009: Mining, grievance and conflict in rural Tanzania. International Development Planning Review (31) (3): 301-326.
Coronado Delgado, S., Catrileo-Arboleda Mutis, Z., García Velandia, M. C., Restrepo, A. M., Delgado, Á. & Gravito, J. d. J. 2014: Minería y Conflictos en el Caribe Colombiano. Hacia una ecología política de la minería de carbón. - CINEP.
Cumbers, A. & Routledge, P. 2004: Alternative Geographical Imaginations. Antipode (36) (5): 818-828.
de Theije, M., Kolen, J., Heemskerk, M., Dujves, C., Sarmiento, M., Urán, A., Lozada, I., Helcías, A., Perea, J. & Mathis, A. 2014: Enganging Legal Systms in Small-Scale Gold Mining Conflicts in Three South American Countries. In: Bavinck, Maarten et al. (eds.): Conflicts over Natural Resources in the Global South – Conceptual Approaches. CRC Press/Balkema: 129-146.
Delaney, D. & Leitner, H. 1997: The political construction of scale. Political Geography (16) (2): 93-97.
Dietz, K. 2016: (Under-)Mining Democracy? Politics of Scale and struggles over mining in Colombia. In: Engels, B. & Dietz, K. (eds.) Contested extractivism, society and the state: Struggles over mining and land. pagrave macmillan: forthcoming.
Dietz, K. & Engels, B. 2014: Immer (mehr) Ärger wegen der Natur? – Für eine gesellschafts- und konflikttheoretische Analyse von Konflikten um Natur. Österreichische Zeitschrift für Politikwissenschaft (43) (1): 73-90.
Dietz, K. & Engels, B. 2016: Umkämpfter Rohstoffboom: Akteure und Strategien in Konflikten um Bergbau in Subsahara-Afrika und Lateinamerika. In: Fischer, K., Jäger, J. & Schmidt, L. (eds.) Umkämpfte Rohstoffe. Aktuelle Entwicklungen im Historischen Kontext. new academic press: forthcoming.
Dueholm Rasch, E. 2012: Transformations in Citizenship: Local Resistance against Mining Projects in Huehuetenango (Guatemala). Journal of Developing Societies (28) (2): 159-184.
Engels, B. 2015: Different means of protest, same causes: popular struggles in Burkina Faso. Review of African Political Economy (42) (143): 92-106
Engels, B. 2016: Not all that glitters is gold: mining conflicts in Burkina Faso. In: Engels, B. & Dietz, K. (eds.) Contested extractivism, society and the state: Struggles over mining and land. palgrave macmillan (forthcoming): forthcoming.
Escobar, A. 2001: Culture sits in places: reflections on globalism and subaltern strategies of localization. Political Geography (20) (2): 139-174.
Escobar, A. 2008: Territories of Difference: place, movements, life, redes. - Duke University Press.
Geenen, S. & Claessens, K. 2013: Disputed access to the gold sites in Luhwindja, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The Journal of Modern African Studies (51) (01): 85-108.
Haarstad, H. 2012: Extracting Justice? Critical Themes and Challenges in Latin American Natural Resource Governance. In: Haarstad, H. (ed.) New Political Spaces in Latin American Natural Resource Management. palgrave: 1-16.
Haarstad, H. & Fløysand, A. 2007: Globalization and the power of rescaled narratives: A case of opposition to mining in Tambogrande, Peru. Political Geography (26) (3): 289-308.
Hoefle, S. W. 2006: Eliminating scale and killing the goose that laid the golden egg? Transactions of the Institute of British Geographers (31) (2): 238-243.
ICMM 2014: The role of mining in national economies (2nd edtion). Mining's contribution to sustainable development. - International Council on Mining & Metals.
Kitschelt, H. P. 1986: Political Opportunity Structures and Political Protest: Anti-Nuclear Movements in Four Democracies. British Journal of Political Science (16) (1): 57-85.
Lange, S. 2008: Land Tenure and Mining in Tanzania. CMI Report R 2008. Bergen: Chr. Michelsen Institute.
Luning, S. 2014: The future of artisanal miners from a large-scale perspective: From valued pathfinders to disposable illegals? Futures (62, Part A) (0): 67-74.
Massey, D. B. 2005: For Space. - Sage.
Meyer, D. S. 2004: Protest and Political Opportunities. Annual Review of Sociology (30): 125-145.
Neumann, R. P. 2009: Political ecology: theorizing scale. Progress in Human Geography (33) (3): 398-406.
Peluso, N. L. & Lund, C. 2011: New frontiers of land control: Introduction. Journal of Peasant Studies (38) (4): 667-681.
Routledge, P. 2003: Convergence space: process geographies of grassroots globalization networks. Transactions of the Institute of British Geographers (28) (3): 333-349.
Snow, D. A., Soule, S. A. & Kriesi, H. 2004: Mapping the Terrain. In: Snow, D. A., Soule, S. A. & Kriesi, H. (eds.) The Blackwell Companion to Social Movements. Blackwell: 3-16.
Soto, A. C. & Urán, A. 2013: El Escenario de la Minería Aurífera como campo de Luchas, Estrategias antagónicas de reproducción. Revistes Cientifiques de la Universitat de Barcelona. Anuari del Conflicte Social [http://revistes.ub.edu/index.php/ACS/article/view/10363/13154, 03 November 2015]: 857-889.
Svampa, M. 2012: Bergbau und Neo-Extraktivismus in Lateinamerika. In: FDCL & RLS (eds.) Der Neue Extraktivismus - Eine Debatte über die Grenzen des Rohstoffmodells in Lateinamer. FDCL, RLS: 14-21.
Tarrow, S. G. 1996: States and Opportunities: the Political Structuring of Social Movements. In: McAdam, D., McCarthy, J. D. & Zald, M. N. (eds.) Comparative Perspectives on Social Movements. Political Opportunities, Mobilizing Structures, and Cultural Framings. Cambridge UP: 41-61.
Tarrow, S. G. 1998: Power in Movement: Social Movements and Contentious Politics. - Cambridge UP.
Taylor, V. & van Dyke, N. 2004: "Get up, Stand up": Tactical Repertoires of Social Movements. In: Snow, D. A., Soule, S. A. & Kriesi, H. (eds.) The Blackwell Companion to Social Movements. Blackwell: 262-293.
Tilly, C. 1978: From Mobilization to Revolution. - Addison-Wesley.
Tilly, C. 2006: Regimes and Repertoires. - University of Chicago Press.
Towers, G. 2000: Applying the Political Geography of Scale: Grassroots Strategies and Environmental Justice. The Professional Geographer (52) (1): 23-36.
Tubb, D. 2015: Muddy Decisions: Gold in the Chocó, Colombia. The Extractive Industries and Society (2) (4): 722-733.
Urkidi, L. 2011: The Defence of Community in the Anti-Mining Movement of Guatemala. Journal of Agrarian Change (11) (4): 556-58.
Vélez-Torres, I. 2014: Governmental extractivism in Colombia: Legislation, securitization and the local settings of mining control. Political Geography (38) (0): 68-78.
Vélez-Torres, I. & Varela, D. 2014: Between the Paternalistic and the Neoliberal State. Dispossession and Resistance in Afro-descendant Communities of the Upper Cauca, Colombia. Latin American Perspective (41) (199, 6): 9-26.
Walter, M. & Urkidi, L. 2015: Community mining consultations in Latin America (2002–2012): The contested emergence of a hybrid institution for participation. Geoforum, doi:10.1016/j.geoforum.2015.09.007.
Wilson, S. A. 2013: Company-Community Conflicts Over Diamond Resources in Kono District, Sierra Leone. Society & Natural Resources: An International Journal (26) (3): 254-269.
DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.12854/erde.v148i2-3.261
Refbacks
- There are currently no refbacks.
If a manuscript is accepted for publication, you will be asked to pay an Article Publication Fee to cover publications costs.
Die ERDE charges a page fee of € 25.– for accepted and published articles to cover a part of the production costs.
This fee includes full open access to contents, no additional fee is necessary to allow everybody to access the PDF of the published paper. This means: you can freely distribute the final PDF, present it on your homepage and make links to the PDF from other web sites. In detail, Die ERDE uses the following copyright license:
Articles published in Die ERDE are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.
In November 2016 the Editorial Manager has changed. Please address all inquiries and correspondence to Mr. Paul Stephan, paul.stephan[AT]gfe-berlin.de.
Archive
Since 2011 all issues are openly accessible via this link
Older issues (back as far as 1833) are also open-access available – via www.digizeitschriften.de