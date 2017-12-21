Milano 2: the conceptualization of the ‘re-definition’ of urban life

Lidia Monza

Abstract

Since the 1960s, the majority of Western cities have been discussing sustainable urban development in order to respond to increasing poverty, crime, and unforeseen patterns within our urban environments. Social and economic inequality plus security issues are central themes in this public debate. Moreover, principles of neoliberalism have led to the constant privatization and economization of social life resulting in private entities in urban contexts playing a pivotal role in the last few decades. This has brought about new and extreme forms of urbanism and developed a new narrative in the urban political discourse. Through the example of Milano 2 (Italy), this paper investigates how an elitist project can establish an alternative conceptualization of ‘the urban’ and considers its implications on ‘the political’ and general urban development. Milano 2 operates on the pretense of giving its residents a ‘better place to live’ which involves a ‘re-definition’ of lifestyle and management organization through governance strategies. In order to assert that Milano 2 represents a ‘redefinition of urban life’, this paper builds up an argument starting from the analysis of public discourse about lifestyle. Furthermore, the paper considers management organization and its governance technologies from a conceptual point of view. By starting to study the sustainable urban development question from the elitist perspective, this paper adds to the discussion by regarding the normalization and acceptance of these urban experiments and it considers how master-planned communities work within the re-definition of lifestyles and management.



Keywords

sustainable urban development, lifestyle, Post-Politics, Milano 2, master-planned community



Full Text: PDF

Refbacks

There are currently no refbacks.

If a manuscript is accepted for publication, you will be asked to pay an Article Publication Fee to cover publications costs.

Die ERDE charges a page fee of € 25.– for accepted and published articles to cover a part of the production costs.

This fee includes full open access to contents, no additional fee is necessary to allow everybody to access the PDF of the published paper. This means: you can freely distribute the final PDF, present it on your homepage and make links to the PDF from other web sites. In detail, Die ERDE uses the following copyright license:

Articles published in Die ERDE are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License

In November 2016 the Editorial Manager has changed. Please address all inquiries and correspondence to Mr. Paul Stephan, paul.stephan[AT]gfe-berlin.de.





Archive

Since 2011 all issues are openly accessible via this link

Older issues (back as far as 1833) are also open-access available – via www.digizeitschriften.de