Country-of-origin labelling in the globalizing agrifood industry – the example of pork ‘made in Germany’

Oliver Klein

Abstract

The provenance of food has without any doubt become more important in recent years which is not least reflected in the commercial launch of relevant labels. Especially in the era of an increasingly globalizing agrifood sector, the emphasis on country-of-origin effects could appear as an additional selling point. This is also true for the pork industry which will be shown by using the example of pork ‘made in Germany’. Therefore, the current export success of German pork is obviously a result of positive quality features which are (subjectively) derived from the national provenance. The growing demand for ‘quality pork made in Germany’ in several East Asian markets, which are particularly important due to remarkable value-added potentials, has led pork producers to highlight the ‘benefits’ of German origin and to accordingly shape their upstream supply relations. As a result of this, pig fattening farmers who import their pigs from Denmark or the Netherlands are excluded from these production lines. The emphasis on country-of-origin effects is thus accompanied by modifications of the spatial organization of production networks.



Keywords

Agrifood networks, globalization, country-of-origin effects, pork production



Full Text: PDF

Refbacks

There are currently no refbacks.

If a manuscript is accepted for publication, you will be asked to pay an Article Publication Fee to cover publications costs.

For 2014, 2015 and 2016 die ERDE will charge a page fee of € 12.50 for each published page to cover the production expenses. In justified cases a lower fee or no contribution can be negotiated. For submissions received after 1 July 2017 will be subject to a full page fee of € 25.–

This fee includes full open access to contents, no additional fee is necessary to allow everybody to access the PDF of the published paper. This means: you can freely distribute the final PDF, present it on your homepage and make links to the PDF from other web sites.

Archive

Since 2011 all issues are openly accessible via this link

Older issues (back as far as 1833) are also open-access available – via www.digizeitschriften.de