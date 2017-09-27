Sustainability of the remaining agricultural Commons in the Brazilian Northeast: challenges beyond management
Abstract
Abstract
This article examines fundos de pasto - FPs, a land use system that combines individual and collective appropriation of resources, evaluating its prospects in a rapidly modernizing economy. FPs are ancient and commonly held agricultural and animal husbandry areas located in the Brazilian Northeast Region. Aggressive land grabbing practices in the 1970s and 1980s and resistance by FP communities led to the formal acknowledgment of FPs. Data were obtained via individual interviews, workshops with stakeholders, archival materials from government agencies, and secondary studies. Our findings show that since the 1980s many FP communities increasingly engaged in subsistence agriculture, to supplement food generated by their goatherds, especially during frequent draught periods. In some communities, this became critical. Raising goats together with expanding agricultural plots causes uncertainty among families about the long-term viability of the FP system. Conclusions show that there is a clear unbalance between resource uses and the carrying capacity of common pool resources (CPR). They also indicate tensions between economic development and the sustainability of common resource use systems associated with the conservation of extensive areas. To understand these tensions requires attention to the dimension of farmers’ political organization, going beyond the measurement of social capital.
Keywords
Full Text:PDF
References
Acheson, J. M. 2006: Institutional failure in resource management – Annual Review of Anthropology. Harvard University 35:117-134.
Agrawal, A. and M. C. Lemos 2007: A greener revolution in the making? Environmental governance in the 21st century – Environment 48 (5): 35-45.
Agrawal, A., 2001: Common property institutions and sustainable governance of resources –World Development 29(10): 1649-1672.
Appell, G. N. 1993: Hardin's Myth of the Commons: The Tragedy of Conceptual Confusions – Working Paper 8. Phillips, ME: Social Transformation and Adaptation Research Institute.
Berkes, F. 2005: Sistemas sociais, sistemas ecológicos e direitos de apropriação de recursos naturais. In: P. F. Vieira; F. Berkes and C. S. Seixas. Gestão integrada e participativa de recursos naturais: conceitos, métodos e experiências, pp. 47-72. Florianópolis, Brazil: Secco/APED.
Bursztyn, M. 1984: O Poder dos Donos: planejamento e clientelismo no Nordeste. Petrópolis, Brazil: Vozes.
Bursztyn, M. 1990: O País das Alianças: elites e continuísmo no Brasil. Petrópolis, Brazil: Vozes.
Caron, P. 2001: Modélisationgraphiqueetchorèmes: lagestiondesparcourscolletctiffs à Massaroca (Brésildu nordeste) – Mappemonde 62 (2): 17-21.
Carvalho, F. P. 2008: Fundo de pasto: organização política e território. Masters thesis in Social Sciences, Universidade Federal da Bahia, Salvador.
Cotrim, D. V. N. 1991: O pastoreiocomunitárioemUauá: umaexpressão da subordinação do trabalho ao capital. Masters thesis in Social Sciences. UFBA, Salvador, Brazil.
Dietz, T., E. Ostrom and P. C. Ster 2003: The struggle to govern the commons – Science 302: 1907-1912.
Feeny, D.; Berkes, F., B. J. Mccayand and J. M. A. Acheson 2001: Tragédia dos Comuns: Vinte e Dois Anos Depois. In: Diegues, A. C. S. and A. C. C. Moreira, (eds.). Espaços e Recursos Naturais de Uso Comum. São Paulo: Núcleo de Apoio à Pesquisa sobre Populações Humanas e Áreas Úmidas Brasileiras, pp. 17-42,
Fehr, E. and U. and Fischbacher, 2003. The Nature of Human Altruism – Nature 425(6960): 785-791.
Ferraro Júnior, L. A. and M. Bursztyn 2009: Tradição e territorialidade nos fundos de pasto da Bahia: do capital social ao capital politico – Anais do IV Encontro Nacional da Anppas, 2008, Brasília-Brasil. Available at: http://www.anppas.org.br/encontro4/cd/ARQUIVOS/GT2- 307-103-20080502173015.pdf. Access on: 08/08/2014.
Ferraro Júnior, L. A. and M. Bursztyn 2008b: Managing the Remaining Commons: Challenges to Sustainability in the Brazilian Northeast – Working papers (Harvard University. Center for International Development. Online) 28: 1-23.
Ferraro Júnior, L. A. and M. Bursztyn 2010a: Das sesmarias à resistência ao cercamento: razões históricas dos fundos de pasto – Caderno CRH, 23(59): 385-400.
Ferraro Júnior, L. A. and M. Bursztyn 2010b: Em busca da sustentabilidade possível: lições do estudo de caso dos fundos de pasto – Diálogos & Ciência (Online), 8: 14.
Ferraro Júnior, L. A. and M. Bursztyn 2010c: Imaginário, emancipação e colonialidade: estudo das intervenções sociais no movimento dos fundos de pasto da Bahia – Revista FAEEBA 19: 109-120.
Ferraro Júnior, L.A. 2008: Entre a invenção da tradição e a imaginação da sociedade sustentável: estudo de caso dos fundos de pasto na Bahia. PhD dissertation (Sustainable Development) - Centro de Desenvolvimento Sustentável, Universidade de Brasília, Brasília.
Grafton, R.Q. 2000: Governance of the commons: a role for the State? – Land Economics 76 (4): 504-517.
Hardin, G., 1968.The Tragedy of the Commons – Science 162(3959): 1243-1248.
Harriss, J. 2001: Public action and the dialectics of decentralisation: against the myth of social capital as “the missing link in development” –Social Scientist 29(11/12): 25-40.
Heltberg, R. 2002: Property rights and natural resource management in developing countries – Journal of Economic Surveys, Oxford-UK 116(2): 189-214.
McCay, B. J. and J. M. Acheson 1987: Human Ecology of the Commons. In: B. J. McCayand J. M. Acheson (eds). The Question of the Commons: The Culture and Ecology of Communal Resources. Tucson: University of Arizona Press.
McKean, A. M. and E. Ostrom 2001: Regimes de Propriedade Comum em Florestas: Somente uma Relíquia do Passado? In: Diegues, A. C. S. and Moreira, A. de C. C. (orgs.). Espaços e Recursos Naturais de Uso Comum. São Paulo: USP-Núcleo de Apoio à Pesquisa sobre Populações Humanas e Áreas Úmidas Brasileiras, pp. 79-96.
Olson, M. 1971: The Logic of Collective Action: public goods and the theory of groups. Cambridge, MA: Harvard Economic Studies.
Ostrom, E. 2002: Reformulating the Commons – Ambiente e Sociedade 10: 5-25.
Ostrom, E. 2003: How types of goods and property rights jointly affect collective action – Journal of Theoretical Politics 15 (3): 239-270.
Ostrom, E. 2005: Understanding institutional diversity. Princeton, NJ: Princeton University Press.
Ostrom, E. et al. 1990: Governing the Commons: the evolution of institutions for collective action. Cambridge, MA: Cambridge University Press.
Ostrom, E. et al. 1999: Revisiting the Commons: local lessons, global challenges – Science 284(9): 278-282.
Polanyi, K. 1957: The Great Transformation: The Political and Economic Origins of Our Time. Boston, MA: Beacon Press.
Putnam, R. D., R. Leonardi and R.Y. Nanetti 1993: Making Democracy Work: Civic Traditions in Modern Italy. Princeton, NJ: Princeton University Press.
Razac, O. 2000: Histoire Politique du Barbelé. Paris: La Fabrique Editions.
Sabourin, E. 2006: Organizações formais e dispositivos coletivos dos agricultores no Nordeste Semi-árido. In: Associativismo, cooperativismo e economia familiar no meio rural, SABOURIN, Eric (ed.). Brasília: UnB - Ceam-Neagri.
Sabourin, E. and G. Marinozzi 2001: Recomposição da Agricultura Familiar e Coordenação dos Produtores para a Gestão de Bens Comuns no Nordeste Brasileiro – Política&Trabalho 17: 80-90.
Sabourin, E., Caron, P., Silva and P. C. Gama 1999: O manejo dos "fundos de pasto" no nordeste baiano: um exemplo de reforma agrária sustentável – Raízes-Revista de ciências sociais e econômicas. Campina Grande: Universidade Federal da Paraíba, 18(20): 90-102.
Schlager, E. and E. Ostrom 1992: Property-Rights Regimes and Natural Resources: a Conceptual Analysis – Land Economics 68(3): 249-262.
Wade, R. 1987: The management of common property resources: collective action as an alternative to privatization or state regulation – Cambridge Journal of Economics 11(2): 95-106.
Woolcock, M. 1998: Social capital and economic development: Toward a theoretical synthesis and policy framework – Theory and Society 27: 151-208.
DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.12854/erde.v148i2-3.269
Refbacks
- There are currently no refbacks.
If a manuscript is accepted for publication, you will be asked to pay an Article Publication Fee to cover publications costs.
Die ERDE charges a page fee of € 25.– for accepted and published articles to cover a part of the production costs.
This fee includes full open access to contents, no additional fee is necessary to allow everybody to access the PDF of the published paper. This means: you can freely distribute the final PDF, present it on your homepage and make links to the PDF from other web sites. In detail, Die ERDE uses the following copyright license:
Articles published in Die ERDE are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.
In November 2016 the Editorial Manager has changed. Please address all inquiries and correspondence to Mr. Paul Stephan, paul.stephan[AT]gfe-berlin.de.
Archive
Since 2011 all issues are openly accessible via this link
Older issues (back as far as 1833) are also open-access available – via www.digizeitschriften.de